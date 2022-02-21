Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at California in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona takes on Cal on Monday in a college gymnastics meet.

Arizona heads west to take on California on Monday in a Pac-12 women's college gymnastics meet.

How to Watch Arizona at California in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Live Stream the Arizona at California meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cal has a 5-0 record this season. The team scored an upset win over Utah last week to stay undefeated, with a school-best 49.475 on floor helping the team come back from behind late.

In that meet, Nevaeh DeSouza set her career-high on vault with a 9.950, placing second in the event. Andi Li won bars with a 9.95.

Arizona is coming off of its best performance of the season, scoring a 196.400 against Arizona State. The team has yet to record a victory this season, but last week showed some encouraging signs for the program.

Freshman Alysen Fears has been a key piece for this team and won the all-around title last meet, setting a new career-high with a 39.350. Overall, the team had its best floor score of the season with a 49.350, which moved it up to No. 26 in the country on floor. The team is also ranked No. 25 on beam.

Regional restrictions may apply.

