How to Watch Arizona at UCLA in Women's College Gymnastics

For the first time in nearly two years, UCLA women's gymnastics will compete in front of its home fans as it takes on Arizona on Sunday.

How to watch Arizona at UCLA today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

UCLA hasn't had the strongest season, finishing third in a three-team meet against Minnesota and Iowa and then losing against Oregon State last week in a tri-meet that also featured UC Davis.

Jordan Chiles finished second on vault and uneven bars, while Ana Padurariu tied for third on balance beam. Pauline Tratz was fourth on floor. Emma Malabuyo finished third in the all-around.

Arizona opened the year with a loss to Southern Utah, then finished fourth last meet in a four-team meet with Stanford, Oklahoma and Utah State.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 33 overall in the country, with the team's best event being balance beam, where it ranks No. 22.

Last week, Emily Mueller posted strong numbers in her all-around debut, including a 9.825 on beam and 9.800 on vault. Sirena Linton posted a 9.925 on beam, the highest mark of her career.

