Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State at Utah in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah, led by Grace McCallum, faces Arizona State in a women's gymnastics competition.

One week after facing No. 1 Michigan, No. 13 Arizona State (0-1) has another tough one on deck in women's gymnastics as it takes on No. 1 Utah (4-0).

How to Watch Arizona State at Utah in Women's College Gymnastics Today

Meet Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Meet Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

You can stream Arizona State at Utah on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah defeated Oklahoma last weekend, defeating one of the marquee gymnastics programs in the country.

The Utes rank No. 1 in beam, No. 3 in vault and floor and No. 6 in bars this season as a team. On an individual level, the team is getting major production from Grace McCallum, who is No. 8 in vault, No. 9 in beam, No. 14 in floor and No. 19 in the all-around this season.

As for the Sun Devils, freshman Alex Theodorou was a standout performer against Michigan, scoring a 9.900 in vault, 9.850 in bars and 9.875 in floor in her first collegiate meet.

Hannah Scharf had a 9.900 in floor. Overall, the Sun Devils scored 196.000 or better for the 11th meet in a row.

Arizona State hasn't beaten Utah since 2003.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Arizona State at Utah in Women's College Gymnastics

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17523281
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Jazz

1 minute ago
Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (left) and Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (right) high five after a basket during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) battle for the ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy