One week after facing No. 1 Michigan, No. 13 Arizona State (0-1) has another tough one on deck in women's gymnastics as it takes on No. 1 Utah (4-0).

How to Watch Arizona State at Utah in Women's College Gymnastics Today

Meet Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Meet Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

You can stream Arizona State at Utah on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah defeated Oklahoma last weekend, defeating one of the marquee gymnastics programs in the country.

The Utes rank No. 1 in beam, No. 3 in vault and floor and No. 6 in bars this season as a team. On an individual level, the team is getting major production from Grace McCallum, who is No. 8 in vault, No. 9 in beam, No. 14 in floor and No. 19 in the all-around this season.

As for the Sun Devils, freshman Alex Theodorou was a standout performer against Michigan, scoring a 9.900 in vault, 9.850 in bars and 9.875 in floor in her first collegiate meet.

Hannah Scharf had a 9.900 in floor. Overall, the Sun Devils scored 196.000 or better for the 11th meet in a row.

Arizona State hasn't beaten Utah since 2003.

