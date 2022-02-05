The No. 21 ranked Arizona State Gym Devils will be taking on the No. 13 ranked Oregon State Beavers today in a competitive Pac-12 women's gymnastics matchup.

How to watch Arizona State vs Oregon State today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

The Beavers are one of the best teams in the country but are coming off a loss to Cal. Arizona State is coming off a win over the Washington GymDawgs and hoping to carry that momentum into the big meet against Oregon State.

The Gym Devils were behind in the last meet in the first rotation but mounted a comeback in the second rotation to beat Washington.

The Beavers are one of the best teams in the country on the floor. Their No. 7 floor ranking and No. 11 ranking on the vault are impressive and it will be a big battle for the Gym Devils.

Oregon State holds the all-time record over Arizona State at 69-24-2 but Arizona State is coming into this meeting hoping to upset the Beavers.

Regional restrictions may apply.