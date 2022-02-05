How to Watch Arizona vs Washington in Women's Gymnastics

Arizona and Washington come into this meet as two teams ranked in the top 40 in the country.

The Pac-12 has provided fans with some of the best women's gymnastics in the country this season. Arizona is the No. 37 program in the country and Washington is ranked No. 35.

How to watch Arizona vs Washington today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Watch the Arizona vs Washington meet online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington's average score is 194.850 compared to Arizona's 194.800. These two teams are very evenly matched. The GymCats had several great routines in their last meet against UCLA but ended up with the loss. UCLA, however, is a top-25 ranked program.

Arizona's best area is the Floor Exercise. The GymCats are ranked No. 30 in the country for that routine.

On the other side of the mat, the GymDawgs are coming off a loss to Arizona State. They were very good in some areas, specifically the beam.

Both of these teams are coming off a loss to Pac-12 opponents and are hoping to swing the momentum in their direction. Washington is the favorite in this match and will have to execute routines to win.

Catch this Pac-12 showdown on Pac-12 Washington at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.