How to Watch Auburn at Arkansas in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Suni Lee and the Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas in an SEC gymnastics showdown.

Olympic champion Suni Lee and the No. 8 Auburn Tigers will take on No. 15 Arkansas on Friday night. Both teams enter this contest undefeated. This will be the first-ever gymnastics meet inside of Arkansas' Bud Walton Arena.

How to Watch Auburn at Arkansas in Women's College Gymnastics Today

Meet Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Meet Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

You can stream Auburn at Arkansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Auburn is coming off of a non-conference win at the North Carolina Tri Meet, where it defeated North Carolina and Bowling Green.

Drew Watson and Derrian Gobourne led the Tigers to victory with strong performances on vault and floor. Watson notched a near-perfect 9.950 on vault while Gobourne contributed a 9.875 on floor.  

As for Arkansas, it defeated Ohio State in its opening contest. The Razorbacks outscored the Buckeyes in each event to compile a final team total of 195.450.

Bailey Lovett tied for first in floor with a 9.875, while Amanda Elswick lead the team on vault and beam with scores of 9.850 and 9.825, respectively. 

These two teams last faced off in March 2021, with the Razorbacks winning the meet 197.425 to 197.125. That ended a two-year winning streak for the Tigers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Auburn at Arkansas in Women's College Gymnastics

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_17496140
