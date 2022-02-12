How to Watch Auburn vs Missouri Women's Gymnastics

No. 9 Missouri will travel to face No. 7 Auburn in some tightly-contested SEC women's gymnastics action today.

How to Watch Auburn vs Missouri Women's College Gymnastics Today

Meet Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Meet Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Auburn is coming off a loss to an LSU program that is one of the best in the country, but that meet featured multiple highlights, including Olympic champion Suni Lee's first perfect 10.

The Missouri Tigers are coming off a loss as well .They have dropped two straight meets and are hoping to avoid three consecutive losses today against Auburn.

Neither team has faced or will face any subpar programs this year, so it would be hard to classify any loss as a bad loss. However, losing three in a row would not be ideal for Missouri.

The good news for Mizzou is that the program has a top-15 ranking in each event, which it will try to use to its advantage today.

Though Auburn is favored to win, Mizzou is not going to let that happen easily. This could be a perfect opportunity for the Tigers of Missouri to get their season back on track.

Tune into SEC Network (G) at 9 p.m. ET to see this showdown.

