Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn vs Missouri Women's Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympic champion Suni Lee leads Auburn into a meet against Missouri.

No. 9 Missouri will travel to face No. 7 Auburn in some tightly-contested SEC women's gymnastics action today.

How to Watch Auburn vs Missouri Women's College Gymnastics Today

Meet Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Meet Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

You can stream Auburn vs Missouri Women's College Gymnastics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Auburn is coming off a loss to an LSU program that is one of the best in the country, but that meet featured multiple highlights, including Olympic champion Suni Lee's first perfect 10. 

The Missouri Tigers are coming off a loss as well .They have dropped two straight meets and are hoping to avoid three consecutive losses today against Auburn. 

Neither team has faced or will face any subpar programs this year, so it would be hard to classify any loss as a bad loss. However, losing three in a row would not be ideal for Missouri. 

The good news for Mizzou is that the program has a top-15 ranking in each event, which it will try to use to its advantage today.

Though Auburn is favored to win, Mizzou is not going to let that happen easily. This could be a perfect opportunity for the Tigers of Missouri to get their season back on track.

Tune into SEC Network (G) at 9 p.m. ET to see this showdown.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Auburn vs Missouri Women's Gymnastics

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17652551
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Oilers

1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) gets between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and to the basket during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 111-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Jazz

1 minute ago
arizona state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17630382
College Wrestling

How to Watch Ohio State at Minnesota in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
Michela Moioli
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Snowboarding: Mixed Team Cross in Canada

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17589673
College Basketball

How to Watch Iona at Siena

1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
AUBURN GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Auburn vs Missouri Women's Gymnastics

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy