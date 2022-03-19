The Big Ten championship is underway in Columbus, Ohio today. Session 1 kicks off this afternoon with Nebraska, Maryland, Illinois, Rutgers, Penn State and Iowa. The structure of the meet has the six teams rotating on the four apparatuses with two teams getting a bye each round.

How to Watch B1G Championships: Session 1 in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream the B1G Championships: Session 1 meet on fuboTV

Lauren Guerin from Iowa should be an athlete to watch during this championship after being awarded Event Specialist of the Week for the Big Ten conference. She scored a 9.950 for the second time this season to share the floor title at No. 10 California in the team's last regular-season meet.

No. 19 Illinois should also be fun to watch since the team has really peaked at the perfect time this season. As a team, the Illini have scored above a 197 six times in program history and three of those have come in the last three meets. Illinois has also had almost every individual competing PR in the last three meets, as well.

All of the team seeding in this meet is determined by where each team finished in the conference standings. Despite these teams being on the bottom based on where they finished, they are all very strong teams who can certainly compete with the best.

