Four top-20 teams will compete in the Big Ten championship this evening in women's college gymnastics.

The Big Ten championship is underway in Columbus, Ohio today. Session 2 kicks off this evening with Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan and Minnesota. The four teams will rotate on each apparatus with no byes throughout the meet like Session 1.

How to Watch B1G Championships: Session 2 in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream the B1G Championships: Session 2 meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 3 Michigan will be the team to watch during this session. The Wolverines sat at No. 1 for the majority of the season but dropped down to No. 3 after losing to No. 2 Oklahoma.

Michigan will be seeking its 26th Big Ten title which is way more than any other team competing. The closest in comparison are Minnesota and Ohio State with five and six titles respectively.

Senior Natalie Wojcik and junior Gabby Wilson are the 2021 champions. Wojcik won vault last year with a perfect 10.0 and Wilson took home the title on floor.

With No. 8 Minnesota, No. 12 Michigan State and No. 16 Ohio State also being ranked so high nationally, this championship should certainly be full of action.

Regional restrictions may apply.