Skip to main content

How to Watch B1G Championships: Session 2 in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Four top-20 teams will compete in the Big Ten championship this evening in women's college gymnastics.

The Big Ten championship is underway in Columbus, Ohio today. Session 2 kicks off this evening with Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan and Minnesota. The four teams will rotate on each apparatus with no byes throughout the meet like Session 1.

How to Watch B1G Championships: Session 2 in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream the B1G Championships: Session 2 meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 3 Michigan will be the team to watch during this session. The Wolverines sat at No. 1 for the majority of the season but dropped down to No. 3 after losing to No. 2 Oklahoma. 

Michigan will be seeking its 26th Big Ten title which is way more than any other team competing. The closest in comparison are Minnesota and Ohio State with five and six titles respectively.

Senior Natalie Wojcik and junior Gabby Wilson are the 2021 champions. Wojcik won vault last year with a perfect 10.0 and Wilson took home the title on floor.

With No. 8 Minnesota, No. 12 Michigan State and No. 16 Ohio State also being ranked so high nationally, this championship should certainly be full of action. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

B1G Championships: Session 2

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at UCLA in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Belmont vs Oregon in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17440461
College Softball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Mississippi State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes guard Dru Gylten (10) and Utah Utes guard Ines Vieira (2) celebrate as the Utes play the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Oregon vs. Belmont: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_15724334
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch B1G Championships: Session 2 in Women's College Gymnastics

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Mar 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) chases the puck as Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) looks on in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Coyotes

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy