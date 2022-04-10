Baylor looks to stay perfect on the year and protect its No. 1 ranking when it travels to Oregon on Sunday.

As a team, Baylor has been perfect this year in acrobatics and tumbling. The Bears are 7-0 and are ranked No. 1 in the country.

How to Watch Baylor at Oregon in Women's College Acrobatic and Tumbling Today:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream Baylor at Oregon in Women's College Acrobatic and Tumbling on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears have been dominate in winning each one of their matches. Six of their matches have been decided by 24 or more points and it has come against some of the best teams in the country.

The only match that was decided by less than 24 was a 281.505 to 275.496 decision against Oregon back on Feb. 27.

That match was at home and Sunday the Bears must go on the road as they look to take down the Ducks again.

Oregon gave Baylor its toughest match of the year, but Sunday the Ducks want to give the Bears their first loss of the year.

The Ducks season, unlike Baylor's, has been filled with close matches. The loss to the Bears was the biggest differential of points this year, as the Ducks have lost their two other matches by less than five points.

It has been a stressful year for the Ducks, but Sunday they will look to get their biggest win of the year and knock off the top team in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.