Skip to main content

How to Watch Baylor at Oregon in Women's College Acrobatic and Tumbling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Baylor looks to stay perfect on the year and protect its No. 1 ranking when it travels to Oregon on Sunday.

As a team, Baylor has been perfect this year in acrobatics and tumbling. The Bears are 7-0 and are ranked No. 1 in the country.

How to Watch Baylor at Oregon in Women's College Acrobatic and Tumbling Today:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream Baylor at Oregon in Women's College Acrobatic and Tumbling on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears have been dominate in winning each one of their matches. Six of their matches have been decided by 24 or more points and it has come against some of the best teams in the country.

The only match that was decided by less than 24 was a 281.505 to 275.496 decision against Oregon back on Feb. 27.

That match was at home and Sunday the Bears must go on the road as they look to take down the Ducks again.

Oregon gave Baylor its toughest match of the year, but Sunday the Ducks want to give the Bears their first loss of the year.

The Ducks season, unlike Baylor's, has been filled with close matches. The loss to the Bears was the biggest differential of points this year, as the Ducks have lost their two other matches by less than five points.

It has been a stressful year for the Ducks, but Sunday they will look to get their biggest win of the year and knock off the top team in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Baylor at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Blackhawks

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at 76ers

By Nick Crain3 minutes ago
oMar 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) greets Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Grizzlies

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots a free throw in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) dunks over Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reach for a loose ball in the 3rd quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
YANKEES
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy