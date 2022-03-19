No. 1 Oklahoma is the favorite at Big 12 championships in women's college gymnastics, which takes place on Saturday.

The Big 12 championships in women's gymnastics are underway with Denver hosting the meet this year. Oklahoma, Iowa State, Denver and West Virginia will be competing for the title.

How to Watch Big 12 Championships in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

No. 1 Oklahoma will be the team to watch during Big 12 Championships today. Oklahoma is coming off of a double victory against Air Force and Arizona State last weekend with a score of 197.625.

The underclassmen for the Sooners were the stars of the day, taking all four event titles. Freshman Jordan Bowers took both the vault title and floor title with a 9.9 and a 9.925 respectively. Sophomore Audrey Davis won the bars with a close-to-perfect 9.975 and sophomore Katherine LeVasseur took home the title for beam with a 9.925.

The Sooners biggest competition for the championship will be Denver who is ranked 15th nationally this season. Most recently, Denver is coming off of a quad meet against Arkansas, Oregon State and Nebraska in which the team score was 196.800. Sophomore Rylie Mundell took home a share of the vault-title with a score of 9.950, a career-best total for her.

With these two teams competing and the addition of No. 26 Iowa State and No. 34 West Virginia, the meet should be an exciting one to watch as Nationals are just around the corner.

