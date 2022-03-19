Skip to main content

How to Watch Big 12 Championships in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 Oklahoma is the favorite at Big 12 championships in women's college gymnastics, which takes place on Saturday.

The Big 12 championships in women's gymnastics are underway with Denver hosting the meet this year. Oklahoma, Iowa State, Denver and West Virginia will be competing for the title.

How to Watch Big 12 Championships in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live Stream the Big 12 Championships meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 1 Oklahoma will be the team to watch during Big 12 Championships today. Oklahoma is coming off of a double victory against Air Force and Arizona State last weekend with a score of 197.625. 

The underclassmen for the Sooners were the stars of the day, taking all four event titles. Freshman Jordan Bowers took both the vault title and floor title with a 9.9 and a 9.925 respectively. Sophomore Audrey Davis won the bars with a close-to-perfect 9.975 and sophomore Katherine LeVasseur took home the title for beam with a 9.925. 

The Sooners biggest competition for the championship will be Denver who is ranked 15th nationally this season. Most recently, Denver is coming off of a quad meet against Arkansas, Oregon State and Nebraska in which the team score was 196.800. Sophomore Rylie Mundell took home a share of the vault-title with a score of 9.950, a career-best total for her.

With these two teams competing and the addition of No. 26 Iowa State and No. 34 West Virginia, the meet should be an exciting one to watch as Nationals are just around the corner.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Big 12 Championships

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17918149
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Predators in Canada

By Matthew Beighle3 minutes ago
USATSI_17926200
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Hornets

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) battle for the ball during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Jozy Altidore (14) reacts during the second half against Real Salt Lake at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Bishop Ryan High School vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Michigan Minnesota Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA Championships, Finals

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
UConn Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy