The UCLA Bruins are coming off of a big win last weekend over the Washington Huskies in which they won 197.125 to 194.300.

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Meet Date: March 6, 2022

Meet Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Sophomore Chae Campbell had quite the night of competition, recording a season high all-around score of 39.575. The reigning Pac-12 floor exercise co-champion also scored her first ever perfect 10 on floor exercise to take the title. Campbell also won the vault with a score of 9.925. With such a strong showing in just her sophomore year, she should be fun to watch in the next couple years.

Cal is coming off of its first lost of the season. The No. 9 Bears dropped their meet to No. 15 Arizona State 197.075 to 196.850. Despite some very strong showings, the Bears just weren't able to pull off the win to remain perfect on the season.

Andi Li and Maya Bordas started the meet off strong for the Bears by winning the uneven bars, both with scores of 9.925 to share the title. Li also took the title on floor exercise with a score of 9.95. It was a very strong comeback for her in the event after suffering a fall in the previous meet during one of her passes.

This should be a competitive final Pac-12 competition for both teams as they head into the final leg of their seasons.

