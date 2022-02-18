Will the Gators pull out the win over the Wildcats for a share of their fourth consecutive SEC regular-season title?

The No. 2 Gators are on the road tonight as they take on No. 10 Kentucky. Florida is currently undefeated in the SEC at 5-0. With a win this evening, they guarantee at the very least a share in the regular-season conference championship. It would mark the fourth consecutive regular-season title for the Gators if they win tonight.

How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream the Florida at Kentucky meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida will likely continue to shine on floor which is the event the propelled the team to victory in its last meet against No. 5 LSU. The Gators outscored the Tigers 198.15 to 197.825. All six women scored a 9.9 or higher on floor with Nya Reed recording her second perfect 10.0 of her senior season.

Kentucky is also having a stellar season with only one loss to No. 8 Alabama back in January. The Wildcats scored their season-best 197.45 in consecutive wins over Missouri on Jan. 29 and in their quad meet the following week. They will look to junior Raena Worley who has claimed three SEC Gymnast of the Week honors this year. She currently has a season-best score of 39.75 in all-around.

Tune in to see which team emerges victorious this evening.

