How to watch Florida vs Georgia

Florida and Georgia face off in an SEC showdown featuring two dominant collegiate gymnastics programs.

Florida is one of the best women's gymnastics programs among colleges in the country. Georgia is also a top-tier program.

Match Date: Jan. 21, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The Gators, however, were the No. 2-ranked preseason program in college gymnastics, whereas Georgia had a preseason ranking of No. 15 and have moved up in the rankings to No. 7.

Florida is trailing top-ranked Michigan and Utah, and the Gators hope they can climb up the rankings and get close to that No. 1 spot with a win today.

The GymDogs fell to No. 1-ranked Michigan in the previous outing by a tally of 197.750 to 194.500. That match was on Jan. 7 and Georgia has yet to have one since then. The GymDogs were supposed to face Iowa on Monday, but it was rescheduled due to Covid-19.

Both of these programs are looking to push forward and gain ground in the standings. The Gators are hoping they can continue their dominance.

This will be a very intriguing SEC matchup between two great programs.

