How to Watch Florida vs Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Florida is one of the best women's gymnastics programs among colleges in the country. Georgia is also a top-tier program.
How to Watch Florida vs Georgia Today:
Match Date: Jan. 21, 2021
Match Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network (Local)
The Gators, however, were the No. 2-ranked preseason program in college gymnastics, whereas Georgia had a preseason ranking of No. 15 and have moved up in the rankings to No. 7.
Florida is trailing top-ranked Michigan and Utah, and the Gators hope they can climb up the rankings and get close to that No. 1 spot with a win today.
The GymDogs fell to No. 1-ranked Michigan in the previous outing by a tally of 197.750 to 194.500. That match was on Jan. 7 and Georgia has yet to have one since then. The GymDogs were supposed to face Iowa on Monday, but it was rescheduled due to Covid-19.
Both of these programs are looking to push forward and gain ground in the standings. The Gators are hoping they can continue their dominance.
This will be a very intriguing SEC matchup between two great programs.
