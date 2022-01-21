Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida and Georgia face off in an SEC showdown featuring two dominant collegiate gymnastics programs.

Florida is one of the best women's gymnastics programs among colleges in the country. Georgia is also a top-tier program. 

How to Watch Florida vs Georgia Today:

Match Date: Jan. 21, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live Stream the Florida vs Georgia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gators, however, were the No. 2-ranked preseason program in college gymnastics, whereas Georgia had a preseason ranking of No. 15 and have moved up in the rankings to No. 7.

Florida is trailing top-ranked Michigan and Utah, and the Gators hope they can climb up the rankings and get close to that No. 1 spot with a win today.

The GymDogs fell to No. 1-ranked Michigan in the previous outing by a tally of 197.750 to 194.500. That match was on Jan. 7 and Georgia has yet to have one since then. The GymDogs were supposed to face Iowa on Monday, but it was rescheduled due to Covid-19.

Both of these programs are looking to push forward and gain ground in the standings. The Gators are hoping they can continue their dominance. 

This will be a very intriguing SEC matchup between two great programs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Florida vs Georgia

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Michigan Minnesota Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Penn State at Michigan in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Toledo at Ohio in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Toledo vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ohio vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Georgia Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to watch Florida vs Georgia

1 minute ago
Boston University Vermont Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Boston University at Northeastern in Women's College Hockey

2 hours ago
kevin-durant-giannis-antetokounmpo
SI Guide

NBA, College Basketball Headline NFL Divisional Round Eve

2 hours ago
Soccer

Olympique Lyon vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

3 hours ago
watford
Premier League

How to Watch Watford vs Norwich City

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy