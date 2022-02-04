Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs Missouri in Women's Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two nationally-ranked gymnastics programs will meet on the mat today in this showdown between Missouri and Florida.

Both Florida and Missouri are ranked in the top 15 women's gymnastics programs in the country and they will be meeting today.

How to watch Florida vs Missouri today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Watch the Florida vs Missouri match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida is the No. 4 ranked program in the country and looks to beat No. 11 ranked Missouri. Trinity Thomas and Leanne Wong posted two Perfect 10s and pushed Florida to victory in the last meet for Florida.

The Gators hope to continue that momentum into today's meeting with the Tigers. They keep getting better with each meet and posted season-high scores in the uneven bars and vault in the last one.

The last time Missouri and Florida met, the Gators were able to come away with a win. Missouri is hoping to pull an upset victory, and it's possible. The Tigers have set new season-highs in each meet and hope to continue that today.

This will be a very tightly-contested meet between these two schools. Tune in to the SEC Network (G) to see if Florida will be able to continue its dominance or if the Tigers will be able to pull off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

Florida vs Missouri

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Pacers

4 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) smiles in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Hornets

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17607420
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17432315
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Capital City Go-Go

4 minutes ago
Northwestern Arizona State Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in College Wrestling

4 minutes ago
USATSI_16416351
College Wrestling

How to Watch Ohio State at Penn State in College Wrestling

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17245874
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Windy City Bulls at Westchester Knicks

4 minutes ago
Lexie Brown Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Russell vs Team Brown

4 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) reacts to having a foul called on him in front of Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy