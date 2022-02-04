Two nationally-ranked gymnastics programs will meet on the mat today in this showdown between Missouri and Florida.

Both Florida and Missouri are ranked in the top 15 women's gymnastics programs in the country and they will be meeting today.

How to watch Florida vs Missouri today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Watch the Florida vs Missouri match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida is the No. 4 ranked program in the country and looks to beat No. 11 ranked Missouri. Trinity Thomas and Leanne Wong posted two Perfect 10s and pushed Florida to victory in the last meet for Florida.

The Gators hope to continue that momentum into today's meeting with the Tigers. They keep getting better with each meet and posted season-high scores in the uneven bars and vault in the last one.

The last time Missouri and Florida met, the Gators were able to come away with a win. Missouri is hoping to pull an upset victory, and it's possible. The Tigers have set new season-highs in each meet and hope to continue that today.

This will be a very tightly-contested meet between these two schools. Tune in to the SEC Network (G) to see if Florida will be able to continue its dominance or if the Tigers will be able to pull off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.