How to Watch Georgia vs Arkansas Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today will feature an SEC showdown as the GymDogs travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas.

The GymDogs have lost three consecutive meets, and the program is hoping to turn that around today against Arkansas.

How to watch Georgia vs Arkansas today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Watch the Georgia vs Arkansas meet online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gymbacks have also lost three straight meets, though head coach Jordyn Wieber has the program on the rise. 

Six gymnasts from Georgia have recorded career-high scores this year, and although it's been a tough season collectively, there are some positive takeaways. 

Though Arkansas is coming off a tough loss to LSU, the Gymbacks had a very competitive outing. They lost 197.200-196.800 but had some key performers and posted a team score of 49.075 on the floor. The Gymbacks have posted at least a 49 on the floor in 38 consecutive meets.

There have been some solid takeaways from each meet both programs have been in, but both will have to put together a collective effort to get a team victory today.

Tune into SEC Network (National) at 9 p.m. ET to see which team will break the losing streak and come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

