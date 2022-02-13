Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois at Michigan State in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both Michigan State and Illinois look to improve to .500 in the Big Ten as they compete on Sunday.

Michigan State will look to improve its three meet win streak as it takes on Illinois at Jenison Field House in East Lansing.  Most recently, the Spartans continued to set records in their wins against both Central Michigan and Western Michigan in a tri-meet last weekend. 

How to Watch Illinois at Michigan State in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream the Illinois at Michigan State meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spartans dominated on beam with five athletes earning a 9.8 or higher to give them a team score of 49.350. That score is their highest of this season on beam and the third-highest in school history. They also had three athletes emerge as champions, with Giana Kalefe and Gabrielle Stephen sharing the beam title with a score of 9.925.  Skyla Shulte won the final event of the meet with a 9.875 on uneven bars.

The Illini will be looking to bounce back after a 195.725-197.125 loss to No. 6 ranked Minnesota.  Sophomore Amelia Knight was the uneven bars champion with a score of 9.875. Despite a season-high team score on vault (49.225), it was not a strong enough showing to stop powerhouse Minnesota.

Both teams currently sit at 1-2 in the Big Ten and will look to move up in the standings. With deep talent on both teams, the meet should certainly be competitive.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

