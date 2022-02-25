No. 13 Iowa will hit the road this week and head to No. 8 Minnesota in a Big Ten conference matchup.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will travel to Minnesota for the two teams' second meeting of the season. In their last meeting, Minnesota bested the Hawkeyes 196.900-195.950. Iowa currently sits in fourth in the Big Ten conference with a 5-3 conference record. This meet against Minnesota will conclude conference competitions for the season for both teams.

How to Watch Iowa at Minnesota in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Most recently, Iowa is coming off of a fourth-place finish in the Big Five Meet which included Michigan, Illinois, Maryland and Ohio State. Junior JerQuavia Henderson led the Hawkeyes on floor and was the runner-up in that event. Henderson also competed in all-around and placed third in that leg of the competition.

Minnesota is coming off of their own Big Five Meet where they placed third with a score of 196.500. Michigan State and Nebraska took first and second respectively. Fifth-year Lexy Ramler won the all-around with a score of 39.575 and tied for first on the beam with a score of 9.950. Sophomore Mya Hooten took the top spot on the floor with a score of 9.975.

With the Hawkeyes sitting in fourth in the conference and the Gophers not far behind in sixth, this should be a competitive meet with exciting action to watch.

