How to Watch Iowa at Minnesota in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes will travel to Minnesota for the two teams' second meeting of the season. In their last meeting, Minnesota bested the Hawkeyes 196.900-195.950. Iowa currently sits in fourth in the Big Ten conference with a 5-3 conference record. This meet against Minnesota will conclude conference competitions for the season for both teams.
How to Watch Iowa at Minnesota in Women's College Gymnastics Today:
Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022
Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Live Stream the Iowa at Minnesota meet on fuboTV
Most recently, Iowa is coming off of a fourth-place finish in the Big Five Meet which included Michigan, Illinois, Maryland and Ohio State. Junior JerQuavia Henderson led the Hawkeyes on floor and was the runner-up in that event. Henderson also competed in all-around and placed third in that leg of the competition.
Minnesota is coming off of their own Big Five Meet where they placed third with a score of 196.500. Michigan State and Nebraska took first and second respectively. Fifth-year Lexy Ramler won the all-around with a score of 39.575 and tied for first on the beam with a score of 9.950. Sophomore Mya Hooten took the top spot on the floor with a score of 9.975.
With the Hawkeyes sitting in fourth in the conference and the Gophers not far behind in sixth, this should be a competitive meet with exciting action to watch.
