Suni Lee and the Tigers take on Raena Worley and the Wildcats.

The Wildcats will hit the road this week and head to Auburn where they will compete in an SEC showdown. The Wildcats currently sit at 6-2 on the season. Most recently, they fell to No. 2 Florida by a score of 197.350-197.575.

How to Watch Kentucky at Auburn in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Last week's meet began with a very strong showing on vault for the Wildcats. Senior Arianna Patterson led the team with a 9.950 to win the title. The team moved onto uneven bars next where they proved to the country that they are amongst the best in the nation on the event with four scores above a 9.875. They finished the night out on floor where they squeaked out a higher score over the Gators by .025.

Auburn is coming off of a win over Georgia on Friday. The Tigers won with a score of 197.175-196.300. The team was led by Olympic champion Suni Lee who took home the all-around title with a score of 39.775 after sweeping all four individual titles. She is the first Auburn gymnast to sweep all four events since 2016.

With such strong performances by the likes of Lee and freshman Sophia Groth for Auburn, the Wildcats will have their work cut out for them this evening.

