How to Watch Florida vs LSU Women's Gymnastics

This could be the best collegiate gymnastics matchup of the year, as No. 4 Florida faces off against No. 5 LSU.

The College Gymnastics Association rankings have Florida ranked at No. 4 and LSU at No. 5. Those two teams will face off in what could likely be the best and most entertaining meet of the year.

How to Watch Florida vs LSU Women's College Gymnastics Today

Meet Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Meet Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

You can stream Florida vs LSU Women's College Gymnastics on fuboTV.

The Gators are a perfect 7-0 on the year and coming off a very close 197.775-197.65 victory over Missouri. The Tigers are 3-0 on the year but have had to deal with some postponements.

The Tigers moved up in the rankings after beating No. 6 Auburn. They may not have the same amount of wins as Florida, but they are on the same level as far as competitiveness and talent.

The SEC has some of the best collegiate gymnastics in the country, and those incredibly talented athletes will be on display today. One of these teams will break their undefeated records, and one of them will continue their win streak.

Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. ET to catch all of the action between LSU and Florida.

Regional restrictions may apply.