How to Watch LSU vs Georgia Women's Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Georgia GymDogs will take on LSU today in an SEC showdown.

LSU is one of the top-ranked programs in collegiate gymnastics. The Tigers have been ranked in the Top 10 all year and will look to continue their dominance today against Georgia.

How to watch LSU vs Georgia today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Senior Rachel Baumann has been a highlight for the GymDogs this season, as the team struggled in the first two meets of the season. Baumann scored a perfect 10 in her last outing against Florida. A GymDog hasn't had a 10 in a meet since 2019, making it a historic moment for Baumamn.

Although Georgia has the upper hand in the head-to-head record between the two schools, the Bulldogs are currently ranked behind LSU as the No. 36 team in the country. 

Two Tigers were injured in the season opener against Centenary two weeks ago, but both Sami Durante and star Haleigh Bryant should both return tonight against the GymDogs.

Despite the difference in ranking, this should be a very entertaining SEC matchup. These are two very competitive schools that will hope to piece together team totals over 197 this evening. 

Tune into SEC Network tonight at 7 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

