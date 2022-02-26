Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland at Penn State in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maryland and Penn State will go head-to-head as their seasons begin to wind down to a close in women's gymnastics.

Maryland will take to the road on Friday when it competes against Penn State. The Terrapins will look to pick up only their third conference win of the season. 

How to Watch Maryland at Penn State in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Most recently, Maryland traveled to Toledo, Ohio, to compete in the Big Five meet with Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa and Illinois. The Terrapins had a strong performance with a team score of 195.725. Senior Audrey Barber had an all-around score of 38.675 with her highest score of the rotations being a 9.9 on the floor routine.

Penn State also competed in Toledo last weekend against Minnesota, Michigan State, Nebraska and Rutgers. The Nittany Lions scored a 196.125, which had them finishing in last place at the meet.

Freshman Nikki Beckwith had a strong showing on uneven bars, scoring a 9.875.  Freshman Isabella Salcedo put her best foot forward on the floor routine with a score of 9.9. Another freshman who scored well was Jessica Johanson, scoring a 9.9 on vault which earned her the title in that event at the Big Five meet.

With both teams nearing the end of the season, it will be nice to watch both fight it out to gain momentum leading into their last few meets.

