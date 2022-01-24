The defending NCAA champion women's gymnastics team, Michigan, will go to Minnesota for a road meet against one of the other top teams in the Big Ten.

How to Watch Michigan at Minnesota in Women's College Gymnastics Today

Meet Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Meet Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan comes into this meet with a 2–0 record, beating Georgia and Arizona State so far this season. This will be the team's first road contest of the year.

The Wolverines lead the nation in vault and floor, while the team is ranked third in uneven bars and fifth in balance beam. Natalie Wojcik is the nation's top athlete in both uneven bars and balance beam, while Gabby Wilson and Abby Brenner tied for third in floor. Abby Heiskell is third in beam.

Brenner was named Big Ten Specialist of the Week this week.

Minnesota opened the year with a win in a three-team competition with Iowa and UCLA.

The Gophers had the top two competitors in the all-around in that meeting, with Lexy Ramler finishing first and Ona Loper finishing second. For her performance, Ramler was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week for the 19th time in her career.

