Michigan and Nebraska will battle in their last Big Ten competition of the 2021-2022 season in women's college gymnastics.

Michigan gymnastics is coming off of a great weekend at the Big Five tournament which took place in Toledo. The Wolverines won the meet with a score of 197.950 which clinched their regular-season Big Ten Conference title. This is the seventh regular-season title the team has won in program history.

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream the Michigan at Nebraska meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines, who are ranked No. 1 nationally, beat No. 17 Iowa, No. 22 Ohio State, Illinois and Maryland. They took home four of the five individual titles in vault, floor exercise, uneven bars and all-around. Junior Gabby Wilson won the titles in both floor exercise and vault.

Nebraska is also coming into today's meet after the Big Five meet where it finished in second place behind Michigan State with a season-high team score of 196.750. Clara Colombo earned the uneven bars title after scoring a career-high 9.900. Kathryn Thaler also took home an event title on balance beam with a personal best score of 9.950.

These two teams will look to put their best foot forward to finish out Big Ten competition for the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.