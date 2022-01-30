Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 Michigan and No. 15 Michigan State meet for a Big Ten battle.

Two of the top gymnastics programs in the nation meet Sunday, as No. 1 Michigan (3-0) takes on No. 15 Michigan State (4-1).

How to watch Michigan State at Michigan today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Watch the Michigan State at Michigan match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan is coming off of a victory over No. 7 Minnesota, totaling 198.025 points in the win.

The defending NCAA champion Wolverines rank first in the nation on vault and floor, while the team is third on uneven bars and fourth on beam. 

Natalie Wojcik leads the nation on beam and uneven bars and is third in the all-around. She was named Big Ten Specialist of the Week for this past week.

Michigan State is coming off of a loss to Iowa, though the team did have a lot of individual success in that meet.

Freshman Skyla Schulte won the all-around title in the event with a 39.225. The team also earned individual titles on vault and bars, with Gabrielle Stephen winning vault and Schulte tying Delanie Harkness for the top score on bars. The Spartans are now ranked 19th in the country on bars.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Michigan State at Michigan in Women's College Gymnastics

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
