How to Watch Michigan at Oklahoma in Women's College Gymnastics

No. 1 Michigan hits the road to take on No. 2 Oklahoma in a highly anticipated meet in women's gymnastics.

Tonight brings one of the most highly anticipated meets of the season with No. 1 Michigan traveling to face No. 2 Oklahoma. Michigan is currently ranked No. 1 on vault, uneven bars and floor. The Lady Wolverines can certainly use some improvements on their No. 9 spot on the balance beam, but No. 9 in the nation is nothing to laugh about, either. The team has been ranked No. 1 for eight straight weeks in college gymnastics and hopes to peak at just the right time as they only have one more Big Ten meet to compete in before the big show at the Big Ten Championships.

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Wolverines are coming off of a close win against Nebraska to give them a perfect 9-0 Big Ten record. Sierra Brooks scored her first perfect 10.0 on vault which was a key factor in the win. Brooks won the titles in vault, floor exercise and all-around.

Oklahoma most recently competed against No. 3 Florida and, unfortunately for Sooners fans, posted a loss. Jordan Bowers and Danielle Sievers shared the vault title with scores of 9.925. The team won beam with a score of 49.550, but the Gators took over and held onto the lead after the first rotation to take home the win.

With the No. 1 spot on the line for Michigan and within reach for Oklahoma, this should be a meet to remember.

