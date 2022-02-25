Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri vs Alabama Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Luisa Blanco and the Crimson Tide host Helen Hu and the Tigers.

Mizzou has never beaten Alabama in gymnastics, but the Tigers are hoping to take down the Tide tonight. 

How to watch Missouri vs Alabama today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Watch the Missouri vs Alabama meet online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Crimson Tide are ranked No. 7 in the country and continuing their dominance. However, the Tigers have been looked strong lately. In its previous outing, Missouri recorded a team total of 197.350 to edge out No. 6 LSU, and the Tigers are looking to bring that momentum into today's meet.

Alabama posted its highest score of the season earlier in the month, but the team has been solid for the entirety of February, which means both of these programs are rolling right now and hoping to take care of business today.

The Crimson Tide were fantastic on balance beam and also did very well on the vault and uneven bars. Keep an eye on Luisa Blanco, who is the reigning NCAA beam champion and a star for Alabama on all events. 

The SEC boasts some of the top gymnastics programs in the country, and today's meet should be extremely competitive. This will be a classic matchup between two dominant schools.

Tune into SEC Network (G) at 6 p.m. ET to catch all of the action between Missouri and Alabama.

Regional restrictions may apply.

