NCAA Gymnastics Championships Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics championships start with the semifinals in a competitive field today.

This year's NCAA women's gymnastics championships are set to be the most competitive in quite some time. With multiple Olympians competing alongside a slew of decorated college athletes, these meet will be exciting from start to finish.

How to Watch NCAA Championships, Semifinals today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Last year, Michigan won behind the leadership of coach Beverly Plocki, with Oklahoma as the runner-up. The Sooners won the championship in 2017 and 2019.

The Sooners have been the best overall team on the mat over the last six years.

There are eight teams in the competition this year. Alabama, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Utah are in the first semifinal. Auburn, Florida, Michigan and Missouri are in the second semifinal today.

Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey competes as an individual in the first semifinal, and Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles will be in the second semifinal.

Which teams and individuals will advance to the finals on Saturday? Tune in to find out.

