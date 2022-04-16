Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Gymnastics Championships, Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Four teams will battle it out for a national championship today, but only one team will have the honor to take it home

No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Florida, No. 4 Utah and No. 6 Auburn will compete today for the national championship in the team finals. 

How to Watch NCAA Championships, Finals today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

The Oklahoma Sooners will return to the finals for the ninth consecutive year. Last year, the team was incredibly close to taking home the title, but it was snatched out from underneath them by the Michigan Wolverines. This year, Michigan did not advance to the finals after a lackluster performance left them with a fourth-place finish. 

Florida finished behind Oklahoma in the semifinals with a score of 197.9750. Trinity Thomas took home the all-around title in the individual competition. If she is able to perform even slightly as well as she did on Thursday, Florida will be in a great position to bring home the title. 

While Auburn has a chance at the title, the team will need to be firing on all cylinders to overcome Oklahoma and Florida. With Suni Lee having a stellar performance on beam and taking the individual title home on that apparatus, she will be crucial to the team's success. 

Utah struggled a bit on uneven bars in the semifinal. If the team is able to hit all of its routines, there is a chance to finish higher than their semifinal finish. If Jaedyn Rucker is able to perform the same way she did in individuals, Utah may find themselves battling it out for the top spot.

No matter which team wins today, all are deserving as they have competed incredibly well this season.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

NCAA Championships, Finals

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/ET
