How to Watch Ohio State at Nebraska in Women's College Gymnastics

Ohio State takes on Nebraska on in a Big Ten women's gymnastics competition.

Nebraska (2–2) takes on Ohio State (2–2) on Monday in a women's gymnastics meet at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

How to watch Ohio State at Nebraska today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch the Ohio State at Nebraska meet online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ohio State has won two meets in a row, beating Rutgers last Sunday. The Buckeyes trailed heading into the final rotation, but managed to eke out a win.

Freshman Jenna Hlavach scored a career-best 9.875 on vault, while Kaitlyn Grimes matched her career-high with a 9.725.

Nicole Riccardi won the event title on uneven bars with a 9.900, while Stephanie Berger was second on beam with a 0.875.

Lexi Edwards and Jenna Hlavach tied for first in floor, giving Ohio State its first floor event title of the year.

As for Nebraska, the team narrowly beat Illinois in its most recent match, coming from behind on the final rotation just like Ohio State.

Kynsee Roby won beam at the meet, scoring a 9.850, while Makayla Curtis won the floor title with a 9.850, her highest mark of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.