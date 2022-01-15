Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma at Utah in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two top-five programs meet Friday, as Oklahoma travels to face Utah.

No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 4 Utah will face off Friday night in am meet that pits two of the nation's top programs against each other.

Meet Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Meet Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

You can stream Oklahoma at Utah on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma already has one big win this year, defeating a strong Alabama team 197.400 to 195.875.

Katherine LeVasseur and Allie Stern each scored perfect 10s on vault, while Audrey Davis earned the best score on the uneven bars and tallied the highest all-around score. Carly Woodard received a near-perfect 9.950 on balance beam, and Jordan Bowers posted a 9.925 on floor exercise, giving Oklahoma the sweep of all the event titles.

Utah opened its season with a big in-state contest in the Rio Tinto Best of Utah, which saw the Utes take on ranked BYU and Southern Utah teams, as well as Utah State. Utah posted the best score in the event, a 197.100. 

The meet marked Olympic silver medalist Grace McCallum's collegiate debut, and she scored a 9.900 on vault to claim a share of the event title. 

Oklahoma came out on top when these two opponents faced off last season.

