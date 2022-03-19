Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 Championships in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 4 Utah will be the team to watch and the favorite to win Pac 12 championships in women's college gymnastics on Saturday.

The Pac-12 championships are underway in West Valley City, Utah today. Session No. 2 kicks off this evening with Utah, California, Oregon State and Arizona State competing.

How to Watch the Pac-12 Championships in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream the Pac-12 Championships meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah will be the team to watch in this evening's session as the team is ranked No. 4 nationally. Most recently, Utah dropped its last regular season meet to No. 7 Louisiana State University. 

The Utes trailed from the very beginning of the meet and fought to get back in it, but ultimately fell short with a score of 198.125-197.875. Olympian Grace McCallum pulled through strongly for the Utes and will certainly have eyes on her in tonight's competition.

Ranked No. 10 nationally and seeded second at the Pac 12 championships is California. The Bears are coming off of a win against Iowa last week in which they won with a team score of 197.900. That score is the second-highest team score in program history. The team also scored a program-best on floor and scored another second-best in program history on bars. 

With five out of the eight teams in the Pac 12 being ranked in the top 25 in the country, tonight's meet should be very competitive.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Pac-12 Championships

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17911277
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Lightning

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Wizards

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
USATSI_17926681
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Cavaliers

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
USATSI_17892649
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Minnesota United FC

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USATSI_17927413
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington State at Washington in College Baseball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17829375
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan College Hockey Big Ten Tournament Championship

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
college soccer
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch América de Cali vs. Independiente Medellín

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
USATSI_17406323
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch El Paso Locomotive FC vs. New Mexico United

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy