No. 4 Utah will be the team to watch and the favorite to win Pac 12 championships in women's college gymnastics on Saturday.

The Pac-12 championships are underway in West Valley City, Utah today. Session No. 2 kicks off this evening with Utah, California, Oregon State and Arizona State competing.

How to Watch the Pac-12 Championships in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Utah will be the team to watch in this evening's session as the team is ranked No. 4 nationally. Most recently, Utah dropped its last regular season meet to No. 7 Louisiana State University.

The Utes trailed from the very beginning of the meet and fought to get back in it, but ultimately fell short with a score of 198.125-197.875. Olympian Grace McCallum pulled through strongly for the Utes and will certainly have eyes on her in tonight's competition.

Ranked No. 10 nationally and seeded second at the Pac 12 championships is California. The Bears are coming off of a win against Iowa last week in which they won with a team score of 197.900. That score is the second-highest team score in program history. The team also scored a program-best on floor and scored another second-best in program history on bars.

With five out of the eight teams in the Pac 12 being ranked in the top 25 in the country, tonight's meet should be very competitive.

