How to Watch Pac-12 Championships in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pac-12 championship competition begins today in Utah.

The Pac-12 championships are underway in West Valley City, Utah today. Session No. 1 kicks off this afternoon with UCLA, Stanford, Washington, and Arizona. 

How to Watch the Pac-12 Championships in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream the Pac-12 Championships meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA is the No. 5 seed in the championship. The team's most recent meet ended in a victory or the Bruins over UC Davis. Underclassmen Chae Campbell and Emma Malabuyo scored perfect 10s on floor exercise and balance beam, respectively. Campbell will be one to watch during today's meet after also scoring a perfect 9.95 on her 9.95 start-valued vaults.

Stanford has finished No. 7 in its last three appearances in the conference championships. This year the team will be looking to finish higher. Stanford finished its 2022 regular-season action with a season-high score of 196.975 against Arizona State back on March 4 and scored a solid 196.325 in its tri-meet with Washington and Utah State on March 6.

Washington will be looking to beat both Arizona and Stanford which has already occurred this season.  With clean, strong routines, the team should be able to pull it off and finish higher than they are seeded.

This is the perfect meet to start the excitement of the Pac-12 championship competition.

Regional restrictions may apply.

