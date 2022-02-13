No. 1 ranked Michigan looks to continue its undefeated season when it takes on Penn State at home on Sunday.

Two nationally ranked gymnastics programs will meet Sunday, as No. 1 Michigan hosts No. 32 Penn State.

How to Watch Penn State at Michigan in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The defending NCAA champion Wolverines will go head-to-head with Penn State during their home meet on Sunday. Michigan is coming off of two wins at a tri-meet last weekend where it beat both Rutgers and Alaska. The team posted the sixth-highest score in NCAA history with its 198.525 finish. Michigan also broke the school record in team vault with a score of 49.825, which is the second-highest score in NCAA history.

The Penn State Nittany Lions will try to break their three meet losing streak at the Crisler Center. They fell to Big Ten opponent Iowa last weekend in a close meet where freshman Nikki Beckwith earned her first 9.9 on the vault to win the event.

Penn State has some young faces to watch with a big freshman class, two of whom were named Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch early in the season.

It should be an exciting meet to watch for home fans, as Michigan continues to roll this season and rack up records along the way.

