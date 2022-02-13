Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State at Michigan in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 ranked Michigan looks to continue its undefeated season when it takes on Penn State at home on Sunday.

Two nationally ranked gymnastics programs will meet Sunday, as No. 1 Michigan hosts No. 32 Penn State.

How to Watch Penn State at Michigan in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream the Penn State at Michigan meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The defending NCAA champion Wolverines will go head-to-head with Penn State during their home meet on Sunday. Michigan is coming off of two wins at a tri-meet last weekend where it beat both Rutgers and Alaska. The team posted the sixth-highest score in NCAA history with its 198.525 finish. Michigan also broke the school record in team vault with a score of 49.825, which is the second-highest score in NCAA history.

The Penn State Nittany Lions will try to break their three meet losing streak at the Crisler Center. They fell to Big Ten opponent Iowa last weekend in a close meet where freshman Nikki Beckwith earned her first 9.9 on the vault to win the event. 

Penn State has some young faces to watch with a big freshman class, two of whom were named Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch early in the season.

It should be an exciting meet to watch for home fans, as Michigan continues to roll this season and rack up records along the way.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Penn State at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 5
NFL

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

just now
USATSI_15918582
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Penn State at Michigan

just now
USATSI_17678867
NFL

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals in Spanish

30 minutes ago
cal women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Cal

2 hours ago
Oregon women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

2 hours ago
Jewell Spear Wake Forest Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball

2 hours ago
ole miss women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Mississippi State

2 hours ago
loyola chicago
College Basketball

How to Watch Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago

2 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) shoots during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Boise State

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy