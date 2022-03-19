The SEC championship is underway in Birmingham, Alabama today. Session 1 kicks off this afternoon with seeds 5-8 kicking things off. Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia and Missouri will compete and will all hope to score high enough to place at the meet.

How to Watch SEC Championships: Session I in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

No. 9 nationally-ranked Kentucky will be a team to watch after setting multiple records in its last meet. The Wildcats' 197.650 set a new all-time program high score and the team score on uneven bars did the same with a 49.757. Senior Josie Angeny posted a new season and career-high scoring 9.950 on bars peaking at just the right time in the season.

Arkansas will try to improve upon its past SEC championships. In its past SEC championship appearances, the team has gone 19-24 against Georgia, Kentucky and Missouri. While the team has gained momentum in their last two meets with 196.800 and 196.975 scores, they will need to hit all routines to land a spot on the podium; a feat head coach Jordan Wieber believes is a possibility.

With Missouri and Arkansas ranked in the top 20 at No. 11 and No. 17 respectively, this SEC championship session should be full of action and tight scoring to kick off the day.

