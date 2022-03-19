Skip to main content

How to Watch SEC Championships: Session II in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 Florida is the team to watch in tonight's SEC championships

Session 2 should be full of excitement this evening with four top 10 nationally ranked teams competing. No. 2 Florida, No. 5 Louisiana State University, No. 6T Auburn and No. 6T Alabama will compete for the top spot. 

How to Watch SEC Championships: Session II in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream the SEC Championships: Session II meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team to watch in tonight's session will certainly be the Florida Gators. The Gators are 13-0-1 on the season.  Their only tie came against Auburn with an even score of 198.575. Most recently, Florida finished its regular season with wins over the University of Pennsylvania, North Carolina State and Rutgers in the NC State quad meet. The Gators swept the event titles and won the meet with a 197.975 team total.

The LSU Tigers will also be a top competitor in this evening's session.  The Tigers finished the season with a 9-3 record, dropping meets to Florida, Missouri and Kentucky. LSU will be trying to snag its fifth SEC title and the fourth in five years with a win. Tonight's meet will also be the last scores to count toward national qualifying which will be the scores NCAA seeding will be based on.

With four top 10 teams competing tonight, the meet is sure to be full of excitement and energy-filled routines in the hopes to bring home that SEC title.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

SEC Championships: Session II

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17911277
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Lightning

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Wizards

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
USATSI_17926681
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Cavaliers

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
USATSI_17892649
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Minnesota United FC

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USATSI_17927413
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington State at Washington in College Baseball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17829375
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan College Hockey Big Ten Tournament Championship

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
college soccer
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch América de Cali vs. Independiente Medellín

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
USATSI_17406323
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch El Paso Locomotive FC vs. New Mexico United

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy