Session 2 should be full of excitement this evening with four top 10 nationally ranked teams competing. No. 2 Florida, No. 5 Louisiana State University, No. 6T Auburn and No. 6T Alabama will compete for the top spot.

How to Watch SEC Championships: Session II in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream the SEC Championships: Session II meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team to watch in tonight's session will certainly be the Florida Gators. The Gators are 13-0-1 on the season. Their only tie came against Auburn with an even score of 198.575. Most recently, Florida finished its regular season with wins over the University of Pennsylvania, North Carolina State and Rutgers in the NC State quad meet. The Gators swept the event titles and won the meet with a 197.975 team total.

The LSU Tigers will also be a top competitor in this evening's session. The Tigers finished the season with a 9-3 record, dropping meets to Florida, Missouri and Kentucky. LSU will be trying to snag its fifth SEC title and the fourth in five years with a win. Tonight's meet will also be the last scores to count toward national qualifying which will be the scores NCAA seeding will be based on.

With four top 10 teams competing tonight, the meet is sure to be full of excitement and energy-filled routines in the hopes to bring home that SEC title.

Regional restrictions may apply.