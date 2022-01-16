How to Watch Stanford at California in Women's College Gymnastics

A pair of Pac-12 women's gymnastic programs are set to begin their season on Sunday, as Stanford heads to Berkeley to take on Cal.

Meet Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Meet Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stanford brings back a large number of gymnasts from last year's team, including 2021 Pac-12 Floor Champion Kyla Bryant. She won six of Stanford's 14 individual event titles last year, with her title at the Pac-12 Championships giving Stanford its first conference champion since 2018.

The Cardinal also add some strong newcomers to the team this year in Anapaula Gutierrez, Brenna Neault and Katya Sander.

And then there's Cal, which features 2021 uneven bars national champion Maya Bordas. Bordas was a First Team All-American last year as a junior, and in addition to being First Team All-Pac-12 in uneven bars, she was a honorable mention all-conference in all around.

The team also returns three fifth-year seniors in Kyana George, Nina Schank and Emi Watterson. George was the Pac-12 champion on floor, while Schank was a Second Team All-American on bars.

