How to Watch Stanford vs Oregon State Women's Gymnastics

How to Watch Stanford vs Oregon State Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey leads Oregon State in a meet against Stanford.

Oregon State has shown incredible improvements as a program this year, and Olympic floor exercise champion Jade Carey has been a highlight. 

The Beavers boast a 6-2 record and hope to move to 7-2-0 with a victory over the 4-8-1 Stanford Cardinal.

How to watch Stanford vs Oregon State today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch the Stanford vs Oregon State meet online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Beavers have posted a 197 in four meets this year and will look to do that today against Stanford. Oregon State is 68-30 all-time against Stanford.

Stanford has yet to score a 197, and the Cardinal will have to dig deep if they want to get a high score against Oregon State tonight. The Pac-12 has very competitive gymnastics. It is one of the best conferences in the country.

This will be a classic rivalry meet between two schools that are always competing at a high level in any sport they play.

Tune into tonight's meet on Pac-12 Network at 10:30 p.m. ET to see if the Cardinal will be able to pull off the major upset on Oregon State, or if the Beavers will roll to victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

