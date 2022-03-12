UC Davis and UCLA will compete today in their final meet of the regular season in women's gymnastics.

UC Davis and UCLA will face off today in their final regular-season meet before heading to their respective conference championships next weekend.

How to Watch UC Davis at UCLA in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live Stream the UC Davis at UCLA meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week, the Aggies competed against Causeway rival Sacramento State for the fourth time this season. The Aggies have swept the Sacramento State Hornets this season with their most recent 196.225-195.400 win being the team's third straight score of 196.

Senior Kyla Kessler had a great day, scoring a career-best 39.425 in the all-around competition and a program record-tying score of 9.95 on the floor to lead the Aggies to a sweep in that event.

The Bruins are also coming off of a big win against No. 8 California last week. he Bruins posted their first 198 since 2020 led by stellar performances from Jordan Chiles, Norah Flatley and Chae Campbell who went 1, 2, 3 in the all-around for the sweep.

Chiles posted a 39.800 in all-around for her second win of the season in which a perfect 10 on-floor exercise certainly played a large role. Chiles also took first place on uneven bars with a 9.975, tied for second place on vault tying her career-high 9.900 took third on beam with a career-best 9.925.

Although UCLA is favored to win, UC Davis is peaking at just the right time in the season and will make it a great competition to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.