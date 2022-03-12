Skip to main content

How to Watch UC Davis at UCLA in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UC Davis and UCLA will compete today in their final meet of the regular season in women's gymnastics.

UC Davis and UCLA will face off today in their final regular-season meet before heading to their respective conference championships next weekend.

How to Watch UC Davis at UCLA in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live Stream the UC Davis at UCLA meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week, the Aggies competed against Causeway rival Sacramento State for the fourth time this season. The Aggies have swept the Sacramento State Hornets this season with their most recent 196.225-195.400 win being the team's third straight score of 196.

Senior Kyla Kessler had a great day, scoring a career-best 39.425 in the all-around competition and a program record-tying score of 9.95 on the floor to lead the Aggies to a sweep in that event.

The Bruins are also coming off of a big win against No. 8 California last week.  he Bruins posted their first 198 since 2020 led by stellar performances from Jordan Chiles, Norah Flatley and Chae Campbell who went 1, 2, 3 in the all-around for the sweep. 

Chiles posted a 39.800 in all-around for her second win of the season in which a perfect 10 on-floor exercise certainly played a large role. Chiles also took first place on uneven bars with a 9.975, tied for second place on vault tying her career-high 9.900 took third on beam with a career-best 9.925.

Although UCLA is favored to win, UC Davis is peaking at just the right time in the season and will make it a great competition to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

UC Davis at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16319406
College Baseball

How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield at Pacific in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch CA Temperley vs. Guillermo Brown

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
smu
College Basketball

How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU in Men's College Basketball

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_15914072
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch UC Davis at UCLA in Women's College Gymnastics

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200

By Brandon Rush31 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch UConn at Pepperdine in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Dec 12, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Monmouth Hawks forward Walker Miller (4) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Monmouth vs. Saint Peter's in Men's College Basketball

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
usa-womens-hockey
Women's Hockey

How to Watch Rivalry Rematch: Canada vs. United States Women's Hockey

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy