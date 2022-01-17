How to Watch UCLA and Iowa at Minnesota in Women's College Gymnastics

Three teams that were ranked in the preseason top 25 will meet on Monday in a women's gymnastics meet as UCLA and Iowa both head on the road to take on Minnesota.

Meet Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Meet Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

UCLA heads into this contest with four returning Pac-12 champions: Chae Campbell (floor), Margzetta Frazier (bars), Pauline Tratz (floor) and Sekai Wright (vault).

The team also brings in a talented freshman class that includes two Olympians: silver medalist Jordan Chiles and Canadian Olympian Brooklyn Moors.

The team also gets 2019 uneven bars All-American Norah Flatley back from an injury that sidelined her most of last season.

Iowa is coming off of a win over Eastern Michigan to open the season and then a victory over Texas Woman's on Friday. Of the three teams competing, it's the only one that has already competed this season.

The Hawkeyes feature JerQuavia Henderson, who has won vault and floor at both of Iowa's meets this season and was named Big Ten Specialist of the Year last week. Adeline Kenlin, who won all-around against TWU, is another name to watch.

For Minnesota, the team returns three-time Big Ten Gymnast of the Year Lexy Ramler, who finished last year ranked No. 1 in the nation in beam, No. 2 in all-around, No. 3 on bars and No. 5 on vault.

Ona Loper won 12 event titles last year and ended the year ranked No. 3 in vault and No. 10 in floor.

