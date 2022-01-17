Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA and Iowa at Minnesota in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota, UCLA and Iowa meet in Minneapolis for a three-team gymnastics meet.

Three teams that were ranked in the preseason top 25 will meet on Monday in a women's gymnastics meet as UCLA and Iowa both head on the road to take on Minnesota.

How to Watch UCLA and Iowa at Minnesota in Women's College Gymnastics Today

Meet Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Meet Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

You can stream UCLA and Iowa at Minnesota on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA heads into this contest with four returning Pac-12 champions: Chae Campbell (floor), Margzetta Frazier (bars), Pauline Tratz (floor) and Sekai Wright (vault).

The team also brings in a talented freshman class that includes two Olympians: silver medalist Jordan Chiles and Canadian Olympian Brooklyn Moors.

The team also gets 2019 uneven bars All-American Norah Flatley back from an injury that sidelined her most of last season.

Iowa is coming off of a win over Eastern Michigan to open the season and then a victory over Texas Woman's on Friday. Of the three teams competing, it's the only one that has already competed this season.

The Hawkeyes feature JerQuavia Henderson, who has won vault and floor at both of Iowa's meets this season and was named Big Ten Specialist of the Year last week. Adeline Kenlin, who won all-around against TWU, is another name to watch.

For Minnesota, the team returns three-time Big Ten Gymnast of the Year Lexy Ramler, who finished last year ranked No. 1 in the nation in beam, No. 2 in all-around, No. 3 on bars and No. 5 on vault.

Ona Loper won 12 event titles last year and ended the year ranked No. 3 in vault and No. 10 in floor.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

UCLA and Iowa at Minnesota in Women's College Gymnastics

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Brett Murray (57) celebrates the goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Sabres

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck during the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Brett Murray (57) celebrates the goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

2 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Basketball Fans 4
High School Basketball

How to Watch Milton (Ga.) vs. Camden (N.J.)

2 minutes ago
UCLA Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch UCLA and Iowa at Minnesota in Women's College Gymnastics

2 minutes ago
Yale Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Brown at Yale in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy