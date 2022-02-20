How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in Women's College Gymnastics

UCLA (2-5) will take on Arizona State (2-3) in a women's gymnastics meet between two programs whose seasons haven't gone exactly as expected.

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

The Bruins have dealt with injuries this year, with Margzetta Frazier breaking her foot in the first meet of the year and Sara Ulias tearing her ACL against Stanford. The team is also unlikely to have Norah Flatley this week after she landed awkwardly against Stanford.

Still, UCLA does have Jordan Chiles, who had earned perfect 10s in each of the last two meetings, once on floor and the other on uneven bars. With Chiles posting strong numbers, the team can be competitive even with some key gymnasts out.

Arizona State is coming off its best performance of the season, posting a 196.600 against Arizona. Hannah Scharf and Alex Theodorou tied their career highs on vault in the contest and Jasmine Gutierrez won beam at the event.

Scharf won the all-around when these two programs met last year, but Arizona State lost the overall event title to the Bruins.

