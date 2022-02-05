Utah comes into this meet as one of the top-ranked programs in the country as they face UCLA.

Utah comes into this meet a perfect 6-0 on the year. UCLA has failed to win meets they should be winning and will hope to be competitive against its Pac-12 rival.

How to watch UCLA vs Utah today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Pac-12 has been one of the best conferences in the country for women's gymnastics as they have six schools ranked in the top 25. Both UCLA and Utah are among those six schools.

The Bruins will need to work on increasing their season-high score. They will be coming into this meet as a major underdog and will have to outperform the Red Rocks in every category.

Utah is coming into this meet riding a six-meet winning streak. The Red Rocks beat Stanford in the previous contest by a score of 197.675-196.000.

It is a tall task for UCLA to come in a beat Utah, but the Pac-12 is so saturated with talented teams that anything could happen.

Tune into ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET to see this Pac-12 showdown between UCLA and Utah.

Regional restrictions may apply.