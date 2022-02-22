How to Watch Utah at Washington in College Gymnastics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah at Washington in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah meets Washington on Monday in an NCAA gymnastics meet.

Washington is set to host Utah on Monday in a Pac-12 gymnastics meet.

How to Watch Utah at Washington in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Live Stream the Utah at Washington meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah enters this match with an 8–1 record, last competing on Friday when it beat Oregon State. The No. 4 team nationally, Utah dropped a spot after it lost its first match of the season against Cal.

The team rebounded from that loss to post its first 198 of the season against the Beavers. The team leads the nation in consecutive meets with scores of 49 or better on every event (19 in a row). The team also has the highest beam score recorded this season.

On Friday, Cristal Isa scored a 10.0 on beam, the first perfect score of her career and the third perfect score of the season for a Utah gymnast.

Washington is 4–5 this season and is coming off a four-team meet on Saturday where it finished in second, behind Oklahoma but ahead of Stanford and Denver.

The Huskies posted a score of 196.825 in the Metroplex Challenge.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Utah at Washington in Women's College Gymnastics

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
