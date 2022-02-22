How to Watch Utah at Washington in College Gymnastics

Washington is set to host Utah on Monday in a Pac-12 gymnastics meet.

How to Watch Utah at Washington in Women's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Utah enters this match with an 8–1 record, last competing on Friday when it beat Oregon State. The No. 4 team nationally, Utah dropped a spot after it lost its first match of the season against Cal.

The team rebounded from that loss to post its first 198 of the season against the Beavers. The team leads the nation in consecutive meets with scores of 49 or better on every event (19 in a row). The team also has the highest beam score recorded this season.

On Friday, Cristal Isa scored a 10.0 on beam, the first perfect score of her career and the third perfect score of the season for a Utah gymnast.

Washington is 4–5 this season and is coming off a four-team meet on Saturday where it finished in second, behind Oklahoma but ahead of Stanford and Denver.

The Huskies posted a score of 196.825 in the Metroplex Challenge.

