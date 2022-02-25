How to Watch Utah vs Arizona Women's Gymnastics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah vs Arizona in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The GymCats will be taking on No. 4 Utah in a Pac-12 gymnastics showdown.

The Pac-12 has some of the best collegiate gymnastics teams in the country. Both Arizona and Utah have solid programs and will be looking to display that in today's meet. 

How to watch Utah Red Rocks vs Arizona GymCats today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network (IN)

Watch the Utah Red Rocks vs Arizona GymCats meet online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona is coming off a loss, but six members of the team posted career highs in that meet. This has not been an ideal season for Arizona, but it is continuing to battle.

Tonight is Utah's last dual meet against a Pac-12 opponent, as the Red Rocks wrap up the regular season with competitions against LSU and Minnesota. 

The Red Rocks have been dominant all season long. They are also 67-0 all-time against the GymCats and 15-0 when they compete in Tucson.

It will not be easy for the GymCats to steal a win, but it's not impossible. They have gotten higher collective scores in each of their last three meets, with the exception of last week. 

Conference matches are always a battle, especially for teams that have never won against their opponents.

Tune into Pac-12 Network (IN) tonight at 8:30 p.m. to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Utah vs Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network (IN)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
