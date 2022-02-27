How to Watch Washington at UCLA

Washington and UCLA go head-to-head after both suffered close losses last week.

Washington's women's gymnastics team is on the road this week as it travels to UCLA for a conference meet. The Huskies are coming off a strong showing against Utah, scoring a career-high team score of 197.275. Not only did the team set a career-high score, but six Washington gymnasts also set career-high scores.

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

The new career-highs were set by Lana Navarro on vault with a 9.900, Geneva Thompson on bars with a 9.925, Brenna Brooks on balance beam with a 9.900, Morgan Bowles on uneven bars with a 9.875 and Skylar Killough-Wilhelm with an all-around score of 39.550.

UCLA is coming off a loss after its most recent meet against Arizona State where it fell by a score of 197.800 to 195.475. The Bruins found themselves in a hole after a few mistakes on uneven bars in the first rotation. The team fought back in its second rotation on vault, where it posted a season-high 49.325, but it was too large of a score gap to pick up the win.

