Alabama, North Carolina and Western Michigan will compete in a tri-meet on Friday.

Alabama, North Carolina and Western Michigan are set to face each other on Friday in a women's gymnastics tri-meet.

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Watch Western Michigan, North Carolina, Alabama Women's College Gymnastics match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alabama will host Friday's event. The Crimson Tide are 1-3 this year, beating Kentucky but losing to Oklahoma, Florida and Auburn.

Despite the record, the Crimson Tide are the No. 9 team in the country. In the team's last contest against Auburn, Ella Burgess set a career-high on balance beam with a 9.900 and Lexi Graber scored a 9.925 on beam and 9.925 on floor.

No. 17 Western Michigan is 5-0 this season, though it hasn't faced tough competition yet. This is the first real test for the team.

Last time out, the team won a quad-meet against Eastern Michigan, Ball State and Wisconsin Oshkosh, with Sarah Moravansky tying the program all-around record with a 39.375.

No. 25 North Carolina is 6-4, last beating Pitt and Towson last meet in a tri-meet.

Freshman Lali Dekanoidze won the all-around at the meet, her second all-around title this year.

Western Michigan, North Carolina, Alabama in Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Western Michigan, North Carolina, Alabama in Women's College Gymnastics

