How to Watch Merrimack vs. Northeastern in Women's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 3 Northeastern returns to the ice for the first time in over a month, hosting Merrimack on Friday in the first game of a weekend Hockey East doubleheader.

No. 3 Northeastern was playing at an incredibly high level heading into the holiday break. The Huskies won eight straight games and had an unbeaten streak of 15 games before the pause. On Friday they return to the ice for the first time in more than a month, hosting Merrimack in the first game of a Hockey East weekend double-header,

How to Watch Merrimack vs. Northeastern in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Merrimack vs. Northeastern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northeastern is 16-2-1 on the season overall, and sits atop the Hockey East standings with an 11-2-1 conference record. No other team in the conference has won more than eight games. The Huskies' most recent games include a weekend sweep of No. 10 Princeton, followed by another sweep of Cornell before the break. 

No team in the nation has been better defensively. The Huskies are allowing .95 goals per game, the only team allowing less than one goal per game. Northeastern has allowed more than two goals in a game just once this season, compared to six shutouts. 

Face-off in this game is set for 3 p.m. ET on Friday. You can watch the game on NESN.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Merrimack vs. Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
