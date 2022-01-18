Skip to main content

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 3 Northeastern continues to be an unstoppable force, with its winning streak up to 11 games. They'll go for their 20th win of the season Tuesday night against cross-town rival Boston College in Hockey East action.

The hottest team in college hockey faces a quick turnaround against a cross-town rival on Tuesday. No. 3 Northeastern, fresh off its 11th win in a row on Saturday, heads west on the Green Line to face Boston College in Hockey East action Tuesday night.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Boston College Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Northeastern vs. Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northeastern took down another Boston rival, Boston University 3-1 on Saturday to get that 11th straight win. Graduate goalie Aerin Frankel made 17 saves in that one. Frankel is allowing under one goal per game this year with an impressive 0.89 GAA and is stopping 96.4% of the shots that are coming her way. Both of those numbers lead all Division-I goaltenders.

In addition to the 11-game winning streak, Northeastern has an 18-game unbeaten streak dating back to Oct. 9. With a win Tuesday, the Huskies would be the first Division-I team to reach 20 wins this season. They're currently 19-2-1 on the season and 14-2-1 in Hockey East play.

As for BC, they're coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to No. 10 UConn on Saturday. Freshman forward Abby Newhook had a goal and an assist in that game and is currently second on the team with 14 points through 17 games.

Face-off from Chestnut Hill is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. You can find the game on NESN Plus.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Northeastern vs. Boston College

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after goal by center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs Washington Capitals

1 minute ago
Dec 16, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and center John Hayden (15) celebrate their victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators

1 minute ago
Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina vs Miami

1 minute ago
Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Arkansas

1 minute ago
Dec 4, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) and Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) react during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Ole Miss

1 minute ago
VCU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at VCU

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives past Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward Greg Lee (5) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch IUPUI at Ohio State

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) looks to shoot the ball against Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy