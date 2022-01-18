No. 3 Northeastern continues to be an unstoppable force, with its winning streak up to 11 games. They'll go for their 20th win of the season Tuesday night against cross-town rival Boston College in Hockey East action.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Boston College Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Northeastern vs. Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northeastern took down another Boston rival, Boston University 3-1 on Saturday to get that 11th straight win. Graduate goalie Aerin Frankel made 17 saves in that one. Frankel is allowing under one goal per game this year with an impressive 0.89 GAA and is stopping 96.4% of the shots that are coming her way. Both of those numbers lead all Division-I goaltenders.

In addition to the 11-game winning streak, Northeastern has an 18-game unbeaten streak dating back to Oct. 9. With a win Tuesday, the Huskies would be the first Division-I team to reach 20 wins this season. They're currently 19-2-1 on the season and 14-2-1 in Hockey East play.

As for BC, they're coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to No. 10 UConn on Saturday. Freshman forward Abby Newhook had a goal and an assist in that game and is currently second on the team with 14 points through 17 games.

Face-off from Chestnut Hill is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. You can find the game on NESN Plus.

