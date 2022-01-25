Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence at Boston College in Women's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In midweek Hockey East action, Boston College comes off a weekend sweep to host Providence on Tuesday.

A crowded pack of teams sits behind No. 1 Northeastern in the Hockey East standings. Boston College currently ranks fourth in the conference after a sweep last weekend and will look to move up further in a midweek tilt with Providence.

After beating Holy Cross on Friday and Saturday, Boston College is 12–11 on the season and 10–8 in conference play. Their 28 points are tied with Maine for fourth place in the conference, five behind third-place UConn and one ahead of sixth-place Boston University. 

The Eagles won by scores of 4–1 and 3–1 over the Crusaders in those two games. Senior forward Kelly Brown recorded five points between those two games and leads the team with 19 on the season.

Providence comes into this game 8-9-5 overall this year and 5-8-2 in conference play. The Friars were on the wrong end of a sweep this past weekend, dropping two games in Burlington against Vermont. 

This will be the third and final regular-season game between Providence and Boston College this year. They met for a home-and-home weekend series back in mid-November. The home team won both games, with BC picking up a 2–1 win followed by a Friars' overtime win by the same score the next day.

Face-off for this one is set for 6 p.m. ET Tuesday. You can watch the game on NESN Plus.

