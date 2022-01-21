Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston University at Northeastern in Women's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With a 5-0 shutout win over Boston College on Tuesday, No. 3 Northeastern became the first team in the country to reach 20 wins. The Huskies will go for their 13th straight victory Friday afternoon against the Terriers.

By shutting out cross-town rival Boston College 5-0 on Tuesday, No. 3 Northeastern became the first team in the country to reach the 20-win total this season. On Friday afternoon, the Huskies look to extend their unpresented unbeaten streak against another Boston foe, hosting Boston University in a Hockey East clash.

How to Watch Boston University vs. Northeastern in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN 

Live stream Boston University vs. Northeastern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In that 5-0 win over Boston College, Northeastern's graduate goalie Aerin Frankel made 25 saves to pick up her seventh shutout of the year. She leads all of Division-I in goals against average (0.84) and save percentage (96.6%). 

Offensively, senior forward Alina Mueller - reigning Hockey East Co-Player of the Year - had two goals and an assist in that game. Mueller leads the Huskies with 27 points this season in just 15 games.

This will be the third meeting between the two schools this season. Northeastern has won each of the previous two, by scores of 2-1 back on Oct. 8 and 3-1 last weekend.

Northeastern comes into this matchup with 13 straight wins. The Huskies are unbeaten in their last 16 games, and are 20-2-1 this season including a 15-2-1 mark in conference play. Meanwhile, BU is 9-8-4 and 8-5-3 against Hockey East opponents.

It'll be a late afternoon 4 p.m. ET face-off for this one. Coverage of the game can be found on NESN.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Boston University at Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


